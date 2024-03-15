The president advisor of the INE, Guadalupe Taddei, reported that at the federal level, 73 candidates have requested protection for the campaign period.

He noted that they are addressing the security issue, in coordination with the corresponding entities at the state and federal level.

“I am concerned and concerned about the issue of security. This is an issue that concerns each and every one of us Mexicans, but we must address it and address it with the focus of attention it deserves,” she said.

“That is, we must guarantee our country that we are going to have elections as always, with all the polling station boards installed, with all the material distributed, with a ballot for each Mexican, in the part of the different positions that are in contention and in peace,” Taddei pointed out.

He ruled out that they are working on a risk atlas, since it is not within their competence.

“What are we doing at the security tables? We have the entire history of events from the day of the event, after the event, prior to the event, so that they are taken into account in the preparation of the possible risk areas that the security authorities are going to determine,” he noted. the president advisor.

