Los Angeles, March 15, 2024 – Carlos Alcaraz will be present in the semi-finals of the ATP tournament in Indian Wells for Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev (No. 6) 6-3, 6-1.

“I don’t know how I will face this match. Yannick is the best player in the world right now, there’s no doubt about it.” Alcaraz announced this on the sidelines of the match, Ansa reports. He continued: “He’s playing incredible,” he emphasizes, “he hasn’t lost yet this year, I love seeing him. It will be a really difficult match, a big challenge for me.”

The match between the two, which will take place tomorrow, is a match for the trophy. But not only. For Sinner, this is a rise to second place in the ATP if he wins. During his career, Alcaraz lost to Yannick 4 times in symbolic matches of the new generation of world tennis.

The Blues have beaten him in their last two matches.

Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ATP Tour – nittoatpfinals.com