On the first day of the presidential elections in Russia, there is unrest in various localities across the country. International news agencies report several incidents. For example, five people were reportedly arrested for putting green ink in ballot boxes. Others set off fireworks at the polling station.

CCTV footage published by the independent Russian news site Meduza showed the woman handing over her ballot and then pouring paint into the ballot box. She is then taken away by a police officer. Another woman threw a Molotov cocktail at a polling station in St. Petersburg. She was also arrested.

In a protest called “Noon Against Putin,” supporters of the recently deceased Alexei Navalny are calling on people to turn out en masse at their local polling station at noon on Sunday to vote “in protest uniforms,” ​​Reuters reported. The Moscow Times writes that the Kremlin plans to arrest demonstrators on Sunday.

Elections will be held in Russia from Friday to Sunday. Residents of the country can vote for the current President Vladimir Putin or three others: State Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky from the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR), Nikolai Kharitonov from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation or Vladislav Davankov from the New People’s Party. Boris Nadezhdin, a popular opposition candidate, was not allowed to participate. Putin is almost certain to win the election. The candidates represent parties that support the Kremlin, Putin and, for example, the war with Ukraine.

Air raid

In Belgorod, Russia, near the border with Ukraine, there were multiple rocket attacks on Friday that reportedly killed two people. This made it difficult for area residents to vote. X published video images in which the sounds of air raid sirens and missiles can be heard.

Read also: How the Kremlin is manipulating the Russian presidential elections