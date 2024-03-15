The curse and delight of horror cinema is that of being one of the genres that best lends itself to theorizations and formulas. Main reason why it has been, throughout its history, one of the most effective when it came to dealing with the story of social and political issues, but, at the same time, it is the one that has seen the most films constructed in a similar way and, at times, practically the same. There is environmental horror, there is family horror, there is metaphorical horror, but the scaffolding, the figures and the gimmicks still risk repeating themselves. A leitmotif that led the authors to seek the inspiration and often also the meaning of their work in the so-called “variation on the theme”.

In the review of Imaginary, the new horror film by Blumhouse productions, in cinemas from 14 March 2024 with Eagles Pictures, we talk to you about one of the aforementioned examples: a genre film that hides its personality in the inclinations of language, in the gray areas, which they allow a minimum amount of maneuver to remain completely trapped in the patterns. A film which, however, basically is largely derivative and not even too interested in making the filmic “game” heavier by delving into themes that have instead been mentioned just enough to create the ecosystem suitable for giving rise to terror.

The curse and delight of horror cinema is that of being one of the genres that best lends itself to theorizations and formulas.

Also because neither the writing (edited by Greg Erb and Jason Oremland) nor the direction, entrusted to Jeff Wadlow, the man who moved from action comedy to horror, thus achieving the result of demonstrating that he does not have the personality or The ability to know how to build narrative coherence, have the strength to go beyond premises which, although classic, weren’t bad either.

Paradoxically however, from a certain point of view, this lack of interest gives rise to the spectator’s tendency to think about the hypothetical horror that it could have been, distracting himself from the playful intention of the operation and this allows the twist to take root better, allowing the third act of lifting the film. In addition to making the type of audience who enjoy reading this type of film first feel stupid, also because the clues were there anyway.

Two hearts and a teddy bear

Jessica (DeWanda Wise) is a children’s illustrator whose childhood was complicated due to her relationship with a father who is now no longer able to live independently. In childhood it is probably also right to investigate the reason why she as a woman lives immersed in an imaginative world that allows her to come into contact with children, in addition to the reason why she doesn’t have very serene and reassuring dreams at night.

Perhaps returning to his childhood home will shed light on the origins of this talent. Of course, this is a rather complicated return given that it takes place together with the previous family of her husband Max (Tom Payne), a musician with an icy gaze and two dependent daughters from his first marriage. These are Taylor (Taegen Burns), a teenager who hasn’t quite accepted his father’s new relationship, and little Alice (Pyper Braun), who has bonded rather well with Jessica. We said it before, women manage to get in tune very well with those who are younger than themselves.

Perhaps returning to his childhood home will shed light on the origins of this talent.

Imaginary thrives above all on mixes of family environments, seeking tension in bonds and in fact the bond between Jessica and Alice lives on, united perhaps by some similar past, but also by Chauncey, the most classic of the stuffed teddy bears who kept the illustrator as much company as now he does it to his younger stepdaughter too.

The worrying thing, however, is the influence that this teddy bear seems to have on the little girl, as it seems to push her to engage in increasingly dangerous games. So dangerous that Jessica worries that by investigating Chauncey’s origins she will shed light on what happened to her during her childhood, a door that was closed long ago and that she will now be forced to reopen. Or you can all move out if you want, but you know, the real estate market nowadays is such hell that not even a demonic stuffed animal can hold a candle to it.

Table horror with surprise

Imaginary is a horror film built according to a life and magazine recipe. We start by taking the suggestions, that is, what allows an ambient horror film to find the right atmosphere to terrify the viewer, and accompanying them with an unknown number of jump scares and a monster to please. Not just any monster, but one that suggests an antithetical construction of horror (a cute evil bear is perfect), a nature that makes the overturning of usually welcoming figures coherent.

Guy? Like a childhood home that becomes a house of horrors and like a happy family that becomes a concentration of tension. The final touch is the mystery surrounding a hypothetical trauma, better if shared, suggested by more or less visible wounds. There’s the neighbor who’s an expert in curses! What more do you want?

Imaginary is a horror film built according to a life and magazine recipe.

A film for example, one that is not dotted with improvised dialogues and characters with minimally credible psychological insight, also because everything seems to be heading in the direction of the psychological black hole, where horror is a function to get to talking about something else. A film that is able to link the two levels of the plot sooner or later. Instead, suddenly, the unexpected happens.

The plot twist of Imaginary unleashes the action, what was once the daily bread of the good Wadlow (always treated with poor results) and the film changes, revealing all its entertainment soul and seeking in the mix with other imaginaries that , although never original or never too brilliant (for goodness sake), tries to treat itself and give that final twist. “Son of a lesser God”, as someone more important than the writer used to say, the film will never be one of Blumhouse’s flagship titles, but it constitutes a variant of a fixed score that could be partially appreciated by some enthusiasts. Is this enough to make it a good film? Surely not.

Imaginary is in cinemas from March 14, 2024 with Eagles Pictures.

Imaginary, the review: the imagination can play tricks was published for the first time on Lega Nerd. The use of the texts contained on Lega Nerd is subject to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 2.5 Italia License. Other articles by the same author: Jacopo Fioretti