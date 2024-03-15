Rome. March 15, 2024 – From Centocelle to San Basilio to the Olympic Village: six apartments have been vacated by patrols of the Rome Metropolitan Police in recent days.

Agents of the GSSU (Urban Social Security Group) allowed ATER and Roma Capitale to reacquire some premises in Via di Brava, Via Corinaldo and next to the Olympic Village, reporting four people, Italians and foreigners, whom they found inside without any title.

A similar intervention on Via degli Angeli. Here the patrols of the local police of Group V Prenestino intervened, reporting three persons for illegal occupation of public residential buildings.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

