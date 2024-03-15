Europe must not be “weak” in the face of Vladimir Putin in the face of a future conflict to achieve peace in the Ukrainian war, assured the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, while pointing out that Russia is an “existential” threat, during a live interview on France 2.

In the interview, Macron warned that “if Russia wins this war, Europe’s credibility will be reduced to zero.” And he noted that “the lives of the French would change.” Also, he said that if the situation deteriorates, the responsibility would fall on the Kremlin two years before the start of the war.

Macron also once again left open the possibility of sending troops by assuring that France is “ready to put all the necessary means so that Russia does not win the war in Ukraine,” although he clarified that he will never take “the initiative” of a direct confrontation with Moscow.

“Russia has become a power that wants to expand and it is certain that it will not stop there (…). If Ukraine is left alone, if Ukraine is allowed to lose this war, then it is certain that Russia will threaten Moldova, Romania, Poland,” Macron warned, hours later, in X.

Two years after the Ukraine-Russia war

Two years of a war with no foreseeable end have already passed, since February 24, 2022, when Vladimir Putin authorized missile and artillery attacks under the pretext of “denazifying” and “demilitarizing.”

The military, financial and humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine in recent years has reached almost $92 billion from the European Union and $73 billion from the United States until January 2024. These contributions have been crucial to sustaining Ukraine’s resistance. , with support from tanks, air defenses and long-range artillery, which have substantially strengthened its defensive capacity.

However, in recent months there has been a decline, according to the BBC, due to the viability and sustainability of long-term support from Ukraine’s allies.

In the United States, the situation is further complicated because a new $60 billion aid package is paralyzed in Congress by internal political disputes, raising uncertainties about the future of US support, especially given the possibility that Donald Trump returns to the White House in the next presidential election.

In the European Union, the approval of a $54 billion aid package in February was not without difficulties amid prolonged discussions and negotiations. Opposition from figures such as Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, a Putin ally and outspoken critic of support for Ukraine, reflects the complex political disputes facing the EU.

Figures related to both civilian and military casualties in the Ukraine conflict are kept confidential, explains Euronews. According to a declassified report from the US intelligence services from December 2023, Russian forces would have suffered up to 315,000 casualties between wounded and dead. This data underlines the magnitude of the losses on the Russian side throughout two years of conflict.

The New York Times reported in August 2023, based on estimates by US officials, that approximately 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and between 100,000 and 120,000 have been wounded since the start of the war. As for Russian forces, the same period saw around 120,000 soldiers killed and between 170,000 and 180,000 wounded. These figures, which highlight the severity and human cost of the conflict, suggest that Russian casualties would exceed Ukrainian casualties in terms of deaths and injuries.