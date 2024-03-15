Booking a cruise as a retiree is like farting in the elevator right before you get off. You’ll probably get out of here before it bothers you, but everyone else will have to suffer. The emissions from a single cruise ship are so high that without these things we could just keep driving 130 km throughout the day in the Netherlands. But because we have no ambitions to get on the Interpol lists: this is not an incentive to drown him.

This month marks four years since we started driving 100 miles on the highway in the Netherlands. According to TNO, total nitrogen emissions in the Netherlands are around 300 kilotons, i.e. 300 million kilograms. Since we travel 100 km during the day, we save approximately 700,000 kilograms of nitrogen per year, EnVandaag reported last year. According to German analyst Alex Friedrich, a small cruise ship emits 5,000 kilograms of nitrogen per day, which is more than 1.8 million kilograms per year. And that’s just one cruise ship.

Cruise ships do not sail on the Amstel Canal.

The emissions from a cruise ship somewhere on the other side of the world probably won’t make the soil here more acidic, so don’t push several large ice floes together along the way. And if you do: stay close to a megaphone so people know there may be two people swimming in the same door.

The point is that you have to admit that it seems strange that more than 11 million motorists in the Netherlands are forced to drive 100 cars, while almost ten new cruise ships will be added next year. Is it really necessary to be at sea for the veins to clog in the buffet? Or could you just as easily throw away a half-full plate of food somewhere on land?

Now the engines run on LNG.

The maritime industry is in the process of becoming greener. The engines of Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, run not on fuel oil but on LNG (liquefied natural gas), a form of natural gas. This would reduce nitrogen emissions by 95 percent, but the fuel is not sacred. In fact, some experts say the situation is getting worse.

LNG consists mainly of methane, and often some of the methane escapes on the way from the tanks to the engine – or not all of the methane burns and goes into the air. This is called methane slippage. Anyone whose partner has suddenly started flapping their sheets before bed knows that methane emissions are never a good thing. Methane emissions will be 80 percent worse than CO2 emissions.

In a Reuters article, someone from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) says LNG is estimated to produce 120 percent more greenhouse gases than conventional fuel. Right now the motivation to drive 100 miles in the Netherlands is mostly nitrogen, which is a non-greenhouse gas, but you might still wonder how much fewer regulations we’d need without cruise ships.