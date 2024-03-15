In a recent interview Giulia De Lellis decided to have her say regarding the sad story of Chiara Ferragni

By now Chiara Ferragni is on everyone’s lips, as every person is aware of facts such as the Pandoro Gate and the sad news related to her sentimental situation. But what does Giulia De Lellis think of all this?

Giulia De Lellis and Chiara Ferragni

Here’s what the beautiful influencer said about what happened to the very famous digital entrepreneur.

Black year for Chiara Ferragni: what happened

The end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 were not the best for Chiara Ferragni. The woman has been overwhelmed by various scandals, first of all that of the Pandoro Gate in which Balocco is also involved. What happened was described as a communication error due to misunderstandings and not to the influencer’s intentions.

Giulia De Lellis

Subsequently, other anomalies occurred regarding various charitable donations made by Ferragni which however never came to fruition. Let’s talk about Easter eggs, the Trudi doll, Oreo cookies and much more.

However, the woman’s private life was also wrecked, as she was apparently left by her husband Fedez a few weeks ago. Precisely for this reason Ferragni appeared visibly destroyed and for a few days she distanced herself from social media and from the world that has contributed to making her famous in recent years.

Giulia De Lellis has her say on the events of Chiara Ferragni

Giulia De Lellis

In Italy there are truly many influencers, but Giulia De Lellis is undoubtedly among the most famous. Many influencers have declared their thoughts on what happened to Chiara, but until now Giulia has preferred not to express herself.

Now he has instead decided to take matters into his own hands and express his vision of the facts. All while giving a very particular and unexpected interview to “Il Corriere della Sera”. According to the young girl, you have to be very careful when you work in this sector, as it really doesn’t take much to sink.

Giulia De Lellis If you are so high up you have to be very careful to manage it. Chiara Ferragni is a great entrepreneur and an excellent mother. So I hope that everything ends well. I too have made many mistakes but I have always apologized, so we learn and improve.

Giulia therefore decided to support and support Chiara in such a difficult moment in her life. In this way you demonstrated that there are no disputes between you and Ferragni as has often been stated in the newspapers.