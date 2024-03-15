He was not shocked by the PVV’s election victory, says Mostafa Sadiki (29), former director of the Muslim Student Association. “Yes, this might be a surprise to all those people who live in the GroenLinks bubble.” But in his area, he sees PVV members at the football club, and in the neighborhoods where they live, they have long lived next to PVV voters. “We know their thinking and have already encountered it.” So the fact that people think the same way about Muslims as the average PVV member is not new to him.

What frightens him is that others let Wilders’ party do its thing so much. Again this week. The BBB, NSS and VVD still plan to form a government from members of the PVV. “It only legitimizes them and their thinking.”

The meeting took place in Oranjekerk in Amsterdam. Photo by Saskia van den Boom

Chicken wings and mini pizza

This is his analysis of formation in The Hague. Mostafa Sadiki attended a meeting organized by the Collective Against Islamophobia and Discrimination in Amsterdam’s Oranjekerke on Friday afternoon. There are about fifty people present here, Muslims and non-Muslims. After panel discussions and lectures, they share iftar, a meal eaten after sunset during Ramadan. In the kitchen, two women prepare chicken wings, mini pizzas and lentil soup.

The afternoon was organized in the week when it became clear from a message from informant Kim Putters that the PVV would subsequently be formed from the NSC, VVV and VVD. What do the residents of Oranjekerk think about this development?

The chairman of the Collective to Combat Islamophobia and Discrimination, Abdou Menebhi, doesn’t want to know much about Wilders’ refrigerator. He also can’t imagine that the parties PVV is talking to don’t see that these plans are likely to be delayed again later. He calls them hypocrites. “These discriminatory ideas are in his blood, the rest know it too. But for them it’s about power.”

He is especially disappointed in Peter Omtzigt, leader of the New Social Contract party. “A nice man who did a good job bringing the benefit case to light. The fact that he is now moving in a right-wing populist direction is surprising to me.”

Back cover too small

Sadiki, a former student association director, also looks to left-wing parties. “They don’t resist enough, they don’t protect us enough, they don’t provide enough support.” But he’s not just negative and wants to go beyond elections. “In recent years I have also seen encouraging changes in the area of ​​discrimination: Black Lives Matter has really made a difference in awareness of discrimination. I notice it too.”

Banish Habib (24) and Rafik Fatehmahomed (27), both wearing white jabba and prayer caps, are not too concerned about the PVV’s involvement in the government. According to them, they are sober about this and believe that Wilders’ far-right ideas will never be realized. “He will always have to work together,” Fatehmahomed says. “Now also with NSK, VVV and VVD.”

According to him, Habib understands PVV voters. “I’m in their class. When I ask them why they voted for PVV, they say it’s because they can’t find a home because the Netherlands keeps letting migrants in.” Khabib understands this; he also spent a long time looking for a home. “I always try to understand people and participate in the conversation. So that they, too, can see in me: you are a human being.”

Photo by Saskia van den Boom

Ultimately, says lawyer Elsa van de Loo, deputy member of the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights, the danger of this formation is the normalization of PVV ideas. The refrigerator is not a problem for Wilders, she said. The bills weren’t feasible, he knew that. “But by getting these bills out of the way, we’re all changing our thinking.”

