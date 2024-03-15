Sometimes, even if it’s a serious performance issue, you need to keep up – if not for the simple reason that otherwise your entire existence will be jeopardized by the ever-closing doors of European emissions regulations. Since its introduction, the Ford Puma ST has been powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder EcoBoost engine producing 200 PS, mated to a six-speed manual transmission: fun! Now Ford is making an automatic version, and they’ve promptly paired that powertrain with a (slightly) more forward-looking setup: the 170bhp 1.0 EcoBoost mild hybrid.

With that much power (and a bit more weight), you’d expect the new ST to be slower than the original. On the other hand, the dual-clutch Puma ST Powershift shifts faster than you can say Ford. Drum roll… no, he’s really slower. 7.4 seconds from 0 to 100 compared to 6.7 for the manual transmission. Are figures like this still worthy of ST? Well, you just have to get in the car, fire up that evil three-cylinder machine and drive 5 meters to feel the response in every tingling fiber.

The secret of the Ford Puma ST Powershift

The Puma is a tall crossover, but Ford just lowered it when no one was looking. Ground clearance is modest, and the firm, deep Ford Performance seats certainly don’t feel like you’re sitting on a box. When you squeeze yourself between the tall side bolsters and the handlebars, you already know it won’t be a tiring ride.

Your stance, the reaction of your arms and legs, the eagerness, the raw and exciting sound… Why do we actually agree that not all cars that claim to be somewhat sporty feel this way? The point is that we also remember well how the non-existent Fiesta ST drives, otherwise we would climb out of it and spontaneously fall to our knees in front of the Puma.

What remains impressive is how Ford has distilled the essence of that Fiesta into this slightly larger B-SUV. This was, of course, the case with the 1.5 manual gearbox, but it’s nice to see that the parameters are strictly monitored.

The car is not faster, but more efficient

The Powershift transmission is certainly a welcome addition, as much as we’d like to move it. He shifts through the three-cylinder engine’s gears with infectious enthusiasm and ensures that the Puma ST is even more efficient overall. More playful, perhaps not. But you’ll also count yourself lucky when, in the busy Netherlands, you suddenly see an opportunity for an intermediate sprint, an overtaking, three-quarters of a roundabout empty, and with a few confident swipes on the left and right fins the Puma has you gurgling with joy.

Photo: © Ford

Photo: © Ford

Photo: © Ford

Photo: © Ford

Photo: © Ford

Other aspects of interaction are possible, such as right-thumb driving modes and the ability to turn off lane keep assist with two presses of the turn signal lever. We like simplicity and accessibility. We’ve never been big fans of Ford’s Sync system, but it works well, and there’s Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to boot.

This doesn’t solve the problem of either the outdated screen or the B&O’s dull, booming sound. But whining about it is like sulking about the color of your plate at a star-studded dinner. This car is so charismatic and so fun to drive that you forget that it makes a lot of compromises. Fewer pedals, less power, less speed… Nothing but genius.

Technical specifications Ford Puma ST Powershift (2024)

Motor

999 cc

three cylinder turbo

170 packs at 5750 packs per minute

248 Nm at 3000 rpm

Drive

front wheels

7v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/unit in 7.4 s

maximum speed 210 km/unit.

Consumption (average)

6.3 l/100 km

Labeling CO2 C 144 g/km

Dimensions

4.226 x 1.805 x

1.533 mm (LxWxH)

2588 mm (wheelbase)

1.394 kg

42 l (gasoline)

456/1216 l (luggage)

Prices

€45,028 (Netherlands)

€ 37.900 (B)