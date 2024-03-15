He came into the world with his best-selling book, Most People Are Good. Rutger Bregman, who prides himself on being a moralist, suddenly found himself in the lion’s den and gave a speech at Davos about taxes and the rich that went viral. For Bregman, that’s not enough: the bar needs to be raised. He wants moral ambition for himself and the rest of the elite – and he wrote his new book about it. He talks to Pieter van der Wielen about how simply “creating awareness” – as he has done for years – is not enough. “There is a lot of suffering in the world that we can actually do something about.” About the “low hanging fruit” we have in the Netherlands: large groups of talented people with crappy jobs who could be doing something much more useful. About where he gets his morality from (from his father, a pastor, and his mother), and about how moral ambition is not a character trait, but an infectious mentality.

