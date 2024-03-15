Adelaide United football club have supported Cavallo at this important stage in his life, providing him with great support and demonstrating commitment to the cause.

We have undoubtedly witnessed a historic moment for football, a sport that has always been almost monopolized by men and surrounded by a “masculine” aura. This sport has recently experienced an exponential increase in the media presence of women’s competitions, a clear sign of the changing times (finally) and also of an increase in investment in women’s football. Yet there is still a taboo that still struggles to collapse: homosexuality among footballers, which today has perhaps reached the next public step.

The 24-year-old Australian Josh Cavallo, an openly homosexual footballer, asked for his partner’s hand in marriage in a stadium packed with fans. A gesture that is not only touching but significant for an entire community, including and above all the human one, as well as the LGBT one.

It is a gesture of love and, without hiding it, of courage. The proposal, which took place at the Coopers Stadium in Adelaide, put the spotlight on inclusion and the fight against homophobia in the world of football. A very bad problem that afflicts societies all over the world inside and outside stadiums. The wedding proposal, as well as being itself a symbol of a right acquired by gay couples (not all over the world!), is a message to all football fans.

A pioneer of change in football, Cavallo was the first professional footballer to come out in 2021 (i.e. to declare it publicly). His choice paved the way for other athletes and became a symbol for the LGBT community.

His personal and sporting story demonstrates that love and acceptance can triumph even in an environment like football, which is often still linked to male stereotypes. Homophobia, racism, discrimination on a geographical basis are still objects of condemnation within the stadiums, where teasing cannot be confused with an incorrect and negative practice, precisely where the example for young people exists as a principle.

Adelaide United supported Cavallo in this important stage of his life, providing him with a “comfort zone” and demonstrating the club’s commitment to inclusion. We are facing an important step forward in the fight against homophobia. Cavallo represents an example for all athletes who wish to live their sexuality freely.