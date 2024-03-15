Dear Giovanni, we complain a lot about the amount of our fines, but in Switzerland they are much more severe! In the case of serious speeding, the fine is divided into two parts, the actual fine – the almost 3,000 euros that our reader paid – and the financial penalty. The latter is a sum calculated on the offender’s income (even if our reader was not asked anything) which, however, is not requested.

In practice it is a suspended sentence: if no offenses are committed for two years, it is cancelled. Conversely, in the event of a new fine, that sum is also added, which in the reader’s case was 11,400 euros. With a sword of Damocles like this over your head, you respect any limit! In Italy, a speeding offense of 42 km/h would cost 532 euros and a license suspension for 30 days.