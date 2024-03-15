loading…

Meow Dalyn, an American woman who identifies as a dog. His eccentric lifestyle is like that of a pet dog. Photo/via news.com.au

WASHINGTON – An American (US) woman identifies herself as a dog. His lifestyle is odd, like a pet.

He is known as Meow Dalyn, a Twitch streamer.

He has appeared on “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” to explain that he is a purebred dalmatin, who sleeps in a crate and loves dog treats.

“My name is Meow like a cat, but I’m a dog,” he told the host; Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson.

Jackie was confused by Meow’s name, considering the woman identified herself as a dog and asked: “Then why do you call yourself Meow?”

Meow is described as the king of antiphrasis, where you give something the opposite of its usual meaning. “It’s like whenever you have a really small dog, like a Chihuahua and you name him Hercules,” he said.

Kyle, meanwhile, tested his theory by activating a “dog control” device near the microphone during the conversation. Meow visibly flinched and said, “I don’t like that.”

Meow says that he doesn’t have a girlfriend, and instead calls his partner his “charmer.”

He said the handler fed him and took him for walks.

“We practice, which is one of my favorite things because I get treats,” he said, as quoted by news.com.au, Friday (15/3/2024).