Fiumicino, March 15, 2024 – Fear on the motorway near Torrimpietra: from about 08:00 the Roman fire brigade was occupied by two brigades and two tankers on the A12 Rome-Civitavecchia motorway due to a fire in a truck transporting hay bales. The affected section of the motorway was closed in the direction of Rome. The cause of the fire remains to be determined. The shutdown operation is still ongoing.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.

Photos via 2