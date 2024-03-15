“In Italy, according to estimates, over 3 million people suffer from these eating disorders and in recent years, particularly during the pandemic, there has been an increase in cases of around a third”, as well as “a lowering of the age of onset and an increase in the severity of the disorders. And the fact that there are warning signs even in children before the age of 8 should give pause for thought.” Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, in his speech today at the ministry for the presentation of the National Lilac Bow Day. This evening the facade of the ministry will be lit up in lilac.

“As emerges from the data contained in the Focus on young people up to 25 years of age that we published today (three-year period 2019-2021), a significant increase in admissions for mental disorders emerges from the Emur System which monitors emergency room access – the minister highlighted nutrition: from 3,023 accesses in 2019 we went to 3,245 in 2021. In particular, accesses attributable to women went from 61.1% in 2019 to 72.7% in 2021. And there is a growing number of accesses in age groups 11-13 and 14-17”.

Still in the same focus, “the monitoring of hospital discharge forms indicates anorexia nervosa as the diagnosis that has seen a real surge (from 48.3% in 2019 to 58.7% in 2021) – he added – Yes it is a real social and health emergency in which the relationship with food, weight and body image are the tip of the iceberg of a phenomenon whose causes derive from a multiplicity of social, psychological and biological factors”. (continued)