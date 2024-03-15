Agreement reached on the exchange and access of health data at European level

The Council of the EU and the European Parliament have reached a provisional agreement on a new law that facilitates the exchange of and access to health data at EU level.

The proposed regulation for a European health data space (EHDS) aims to improve individuals’ access to and control over their personal electronic health data, including by allowing certain data to be reused for purposes of public interest, policy support and scientific research.

It envisages a health-specific data environment that will help promote a single market for digital health services and products.

Faster access to electronic health data

Currently – explains the Council – cross-border access to health data varies across the EU. The new rules aim to allow a Spanish tourist to pick up a prescription at a German pharmacy or doctors to access the health information of a Belgian patient being treated in Italy.

Under the new rules, individuals will have faster and easier access to electronic health data, regardless of whether they are in their home country or in another Member State. They will also have more control over how that data is used. EU countries will be required to establish a digital health authority to implement the new provisions.

The provisional agreement reached between the Council and Parliament modifies the Commission’s original proposal in a number of key areas, including the opt-out: Member States can allow patients to opt-out of the use of their health data, whether by a healthcare professional (primary use) and for further use (secondary use, always under strict conditions), except for purposes of public interest, policy making, statistics and research purposes in the public interest.

If patients choose to limit information, healthcare providers will only be able to access limited health data in life-threatening situations. Member states can put in place stricter measures regulating access to certain types of sensitive data, such as genetic data, for research purposes. The provisional agreement will now have to be approved by the Council and Parliament. It will then be formally adopted by both institutions after a legal-linguistic review.

The regulation will enter into force 20 days after publication in the Official Journal of the EU.

