Nobody expected to read such tragic news, Matteo lost his life in a dramatic accident

Matteo Mancia lost his life in a dramatic road accident, he was only 22 years old. It happened in the Cassia area of ​​Rome, the entire community is shocked and clings to the immense pain of his family.

The 22-year-old was riding along Via Due Ponti on his scooter. The dynamics of the road accident are not yet clear, Matteo Mancia collided head-on with a van. An impact that left him no escape. The police are investigating to try to reconstruct the last moments of the 22-year-old’s life and to establish the responsibilities of both drivers.

Matteo was a very well-known and well-liked boy, the news of his sudden and premature death spread quickly, bringing sadness and dismay among the inhabitants. Many expressed their sympathy to his family and chose to say goodbye to him with moving posts shared on social networks. Heartbreaking words that describe a boy who always had a smile on his face, a boy who loved life and was ready to face his bright future. Unfortunately, fate changed every plan.

Matteo Mancia worked with children

He was in his third year of social pedagogy, in the faculty of educational sciences at the Salesian Pontifical University. Upon hearing the news, the school chose to remember him with a long message full of love:

We have received the sad news of the tragic passing of our dear student. Matteo was always active and participated in all the University’s initiatives, we remember him above all for his smile, availability and his enthusiasm in engaging in dialogue with everyone. He immediately became involved in University Pastoral, he trained the children of the Don Bosco Nuovo Salario sports association at our Parish of Santa Maria della Speranza. The entire Academic Community joins Matteo’s family and we entrust his young life into the hands of the Lord.

The sports association also chose to greet Matteo with a touching post, as did his relatives, friends and all those who were lucky enough to meet his beautiful smile.

