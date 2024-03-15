The Senate rejected Javier Milei’s mega DNU, with 42 negative votes and 25 positive votes, in addition to 4 abstentions and one absence. This becomes the first time during 40 years of democracy in Argentina that a Government experiences this setback. It should be noted that, according to law 26,122, the decree will not fall until it also receives the rejection of the Chamber of Deputies.

The decree of necessity and urgency No. 70/2023, formally called ‘Bases for the reconstruction of the Argentine Economy’ and signed by the president on December 20, sought to modify, replace or repeal more than one hundred laws or decrees, within of which were the Rental Law, Employment Contracts and increases in prepaid medicine.

The decision represents a tough defeat for Javier Milei and the libertarian ruling party, in addition to raising tension in the relationship between the president and the head of the Upper House, Victoria Villarruel. At the beginning of the debate, the head of Libertad Avanza, Ezequiel Atauche, tried to execute a saving measure by attempting a motion to postpone the analysis of the measures, however, it was rejected by 41 votes against and only 30 in favor.

What will happen with Javier Milei’s decree?

The controversial “Decree of Necessity and Urgency” (DNU) 70/2023 repeals or modifies more than 300 economic, commercial, labor and civil regulations, and is a fundamental piece of Javier Milei’s government plan to deregulate and reduce participation as much as possible of the State in the Argentine economy. Despite the refusal, a good part of the DNU will remain in force, with the exception of the chapter referring to a labor reform that was suspended by Justice.

According to the political consultant, Carlos Fara, the decree “will not have a simple process” in the Chamber of Deputies. Furthermore, in statements to AFP, he indicated that if the DNU is definitively rejected in the Deputies, it would constitute “a huge blow” for the Executive, “because the first two major initiatives of the Government were the ‘Omnibus Law’, which for now has fallen. , and the DNU, which is its government program.”

The ruling party criticized the Senate’s decision

Manuel Adorni was the first of the officials to show his rejection of the Senate’s decision. “New historical record: decadence and the past, for the first time in history, rejected a DNU in the Senate of the Nation just three months after the new government took office. The end,” said the official spokesperson through his X account, formerly Twitter .

For her part, Patricia Bullrich, Minister of Security, also used her X account to refer to the historic decision. “I have never seen anything like it. The resistance to change and the defense of privileges is so deep… but we continue standing, without giving up, without turning back. We are going to change the country, despite all those who destroy to the Government,” he stated.

Although Javier Milei has not yet made an official statement, he did make himself present on social media by reposting tweets like the following: “Those in red are all traitors to the country who want everything to remain the same. They don’t care. “The poor don’t care about the country. They only care about their jobs as idiotic politicians.”

What is the decree of necessity and urgency?

Decrees of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) are legislative tools that grant the Executive Branch the ability to legislate in extraordinary situations, without going through the traditional process of Congress. This process is done only when the president believes that the situation requires immediate action to address urgent problems that cannot wait the time that the regular legislative process takes.