Muslim pilgrims perform Tarawih prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, in the Old City of Jerusalem March 10, 2024. Photo/REUTERS

JALUR GAZA – The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, called on Palestinians to unite on Friday (15/3/2024) to break Israel’s siege of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

“We urge our people to immediately participate in defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque from Israeli aggression,” said a Hamas statement on Thursday.

The statement asked Palestinians in Jerusalem to “commit to only offering prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

“Let the first Friday of Ramadan be a day of escalation in all arenas in support of Gaza, Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa, and in solidarity with the steadfastness of our people and their resistance to aggression,” said Hamas.

The Palestinian movement urges, “Arab and Islamic countries must make this blessed Friday, and all the days and Fridays of this holy month, a widespread and ever-increasing field and movement, in the squares and various arenas.”

Hamas also called on “the free people of the world and those of conscience who support our cause of justice everywhere.”

Iron Barrier

Israeli authorities on Thursday installed iron barriers at three gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

A statement from Jordan’s Foreign Ministry called Israel’s actions “dangerous” and “unacceptable.”

“Israel has no sovereignty over occupied East Jerusalem and has no right to impose any restrictions on the entry of worshipers to the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the ministry explained.

They called on the international community “to assume its responsibility in stopping Israel’s violations of international law.”