AWorld, the platform that encourages and educates sustainable behaviors to help limit global warming and build a better future, launched the first mobility challenge in March. We know that challenges are challenges in which one or more people put themselves to the test in a particular activity and thanks to social media they spread very quickly from one part of the world to another: if the aim is to save CO2, it is not possible do not participate.

Photo by Gerd Altmann on Pixabay

In this case the idea is to challenge oneself and others to move by favoring sustainable means of transport. In fact, thanks to the Mobility Assistant, the app is able to automatically detect how we move and therefore the impact of travel and evaluate its degree of sustainability. So from 1st to 31st March every step, pedalling, journey by train or public transport (metro, bus, tram) is recorded in order to create a ranking based on the minutes spent with sustainable mobility. Like any self-respecting challenge, there are prizes up for grabs: thanks to the partnership with Trainline, the leading app in Europe for train and coach travel, the top 30 classified will win a voucher to purchase a ticket on Trainline .com. For example, 1st place will receive a €250 voucher, second place will receive €200 and so on for a total of €1000 made available.

MoveForChange

With over 500 technicians working since 1997, Trainline develops advanced technologies to offer its customers the solution best suited to their needs. The aim is to make train and coach travel easier and more accessible, encouraging people to make choices towards more environmentally sustainable journeys.

MoveForChange

With this challenge, AWorld, selected by the United Nations as the official app to support the global campaign against climate change ActNow, wants to create opportunities to reduce users’ carbon footprint by inviting them to compete with the entire community with the aim of having a positive impact, encouraging the use of green mobility which significantly contributes to the reduction of emissions. The team wants to inspire concrete actions to promote a lifestyle that is active, healthy and sustainable.

The AWorld team

The idea of ​​involving the whole community is not only a way to reduce your personal carbon footprint but also a chance to connect with the whole group of AWorld followers and make a difference together; Participants will be able to track their progress and view the leaderboard in real time, encouraging friendly competition to reach the top.