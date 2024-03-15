Grandi Stazioni Retail, the Egt and Omers funds join forces

The competition heats up to obtain the majority of Grandi Stazioni Retail, the company that manages the commercial areas in the main railway stations of 11 Italian cities, controlled by the French fund Antin (65%), by the Icamap fund (23%) and by Borletti Group of Maurizio Borletti (11%). The process, coordinated by Ubs, attracted a large group of international funds, ready to fight for an asset that generated around 600 million euros in turnover in 2022 (with further growth expected in the 2023 budget). Given these developments, large funds are reacting to try to gain advantages over their competitors, and a common strategy appears to be alliances.

According to what was reported by MF-Milano Finanza, the Swedish fund Eqt and Omers Infrastructure, the pension fund for municipal employees in Ontario, among the largest in the world with around 130 billion dollars under management, have decided to join forces following this strategy. By March, potential buyers will have to submit their expressions of interest, but many observers believe that this partnership could already significantly influence the game, which sees the participation of other important players such as Dws, asset manager of the Deutsche Bank group which already in 2016 he was involved in the competition won by Antin. According to press rumours, other interested parties include sovereign funds of the Emirates and Qatar such as Adia, Mubadala and the Qatar Investment Authority, while other sources suggest the possible participation of investors linked to insurance companies such as Predica (Crédit Agricole Assurances) and entities specialized in infrastructure and real estate such as Altarea Cogedim, which acquired Centostazioni from Fs in 2019.

In the coming months, the details of this process will be further outlined, which promises to be one of the most significant in the Italian sector for 2024. Grandi Stazioni Retail, under the leadership of Alberto Baldan, manages the commercial areas of the main railway stations in Italy, from northernmost to southernmost, including Turin, Milan, Venice, Verona, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Rome, Naples, Bari and Palermo. The company was acquired in 2016 by French and Italian funds, with the aim of doubling revenues and EBITDA, an objective largely achieved with an increase in turnover from approximately 230 million to over 600 million in 2022, while EBITDA should stand at around 80 million, compared to around 50 million in 2015.