An incurable tumor took her away at just 32 years old: Jessica Maria Spampinato leaves behind two young children

The move from the south to Veneto, the sacrifices to create a future together with the splendid family and the dream of opening a beautician’s practice, then a stomach ache and the terrible diagnosis. Jessica Maria Spampinato was only 32 years old and, in just 10 months, she was defeated by a terrible disease. She leaves her husband, two young children and a myriad of people who loved her in the deepest pain.

It is Il Gazzettino that reports the news of the death and the story of a too short life, that of 32-year-old Jessica Maria Spampinato, of Sicilian origins but Venetian by adoption, who in recent days had to surrender to an illness that led to inexorably gone in just 10 months.

The tragic diagnosis, as the young woman’s aunt and mother says, arrived in May last year. Jessica went to hospital for severe stomach pain, but what she discovered after tests was that she had a serious tumor.

She began treatment, surrounded by the affection of her loved ones and driven by the desire to live and realize her dream, that of opening her own beautician practice. Unfortunately the therapies did not work and in a few months the situation worsened. She never gave up, so much so that she also moved from the Treviso area to Milan and Rome to listen to various medical opinions, which however always gave her the same answer: there was nothing left to do.

Jessica left in the deepest pain her beloved husband Enrico and their two children, Ettore, 11 years old and Ester, 7 years old, but also many other family members and friends who loved her and will carry her forever in their hearts. Like her sister Desireé, who greets her like this on her social networks:

My great warrior, strong and wonderful woman, sunny and shining, my life. Have a safe trip, I love you.