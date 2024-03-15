Formia, March 15, 2024 – A gripping historical mystery novel that rediscovers disturbing scenarios from the past. From the years of leadership, from the kidnapping of the Italian politician and lawyer Aldo Moro, abducted on March 16, 1978 by commandos of the Red Brigades, in which five of his escort were barbarously killed, to the discovery of his lifeless body on May 9 of the following year in Via Caetani, in the center capital, after 55 days of imprisonment.

This will be the main topic that will be discussed on Saturday, March 16, at 17:00 in the E. meeting room. Ribot” – 46 years after the sad page of crime news with a terrorist attack on the heart of the state in the First Republic – the presentation of a book in noir style called “Reports of the Past”, edited by its author Mauro Biolkati.

The meeting, which will open with a greeting from the Mayor of Formia, Gianluca Taddeo, will feature a speech by professor and former school director Michele Graziosetto, President of the Gulf University Formia-Gaeta-Minturno-Centro Studi Minturnae, who will illustrate the character of Aldo Moro in 360°, both professionally and human level.

The event, organized by city entrepreneurs and father and son Aldo and Emilio Veneziano, also represents an important literary moment, helping to shed more light and clarity on the day of remembrance of a tragic event that shocked the entire community. opinion with the assassination of one of the founders of Christian Democracy and its representative in the Constituent Assembly, who held various prestigious ministerial positions during his career, and was also one of the four Presidents of the Council of Ministers who held this role for a longer cumulative period of five years, as in the case with Alcide De Gasperi, Giulio Andreotti and Silvio Berlusconi.

“The memory of Aldo Moro must never be forgotten,” says Mayor Gianluca Taddeo. “He was a key figure in the political world and a man capable of mediation through dialogue and debate, which remains for all of us a testament to deep civic commitment and institutional commitment.” His death is still an open wound in the history of modern Italy. Forty-five years later, the memory of this tragic event still evokes pain and anger for the injustice suffered by a man who dedicated his life to building Italian democracy. This literary presentation is an excellent opportunity to remember an unforgettable figure of a statesman who looked and spoke to future generations to awaken the conscience, encouraging them to act for the good, interest and cultural growth of our country.”

