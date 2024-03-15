loading…

The threat of nuclear war by Russian President Vladimir Putin is considered realistic. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – President Vladimir Putin has repeated his threat of nuclear armageddon if Russian territory is threatened.

On Wednesday or ahead of this week’s Russian presidential election, he told local media that he did not see the need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

But Putin warned Western countries that Russia was technically ready for nuclear war.

According to him, if the United States (US) sent troops to Ukraine, this action would be considered a significant escalation of war.

“For us [konflik Ukraina] is a matter of life and death; for them it is a matter of improving their tactical position [secara global dan di Eropa]Putin said.

Putin stressed that Russia was ready if the US tried to “play chicken”.

“Moscow is ready to use nuclear weapons and considers its arsenal to be more sophisticated than that of other countries,” Putin stressed.

Former United States (US) Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker told the Riz Khan Show program on Al Arabiya English that President Putin’s threats must be taken seriously.

“If Russia was actually attacked and if people were trying to overthrow the Russian government or seize Russian territory, then I think the use of nuclear weapons by Russia could be realistic,” he said.

“It is part of their doctrine to defend themselves. But the reality here is that no one is attacking or threatening Russia. “It is Russia that is trying to seize its neighboring territories,” he continued, as reported on Friday (15/4/2024).

But Volker, who is also US President Donald Trump’s former Special Envoy to Ukraine, believes the current situation does not justify a Russian nuclear response.

“And in this case, the use of nuclear weapons is not part of their doctrine. Using them would not achieve their goal of seizing Ukrainian territory, and it would also invite a more direct response to Russian forces than we have seen to date. So I’m skeptical that they will actually use nuclear weapons, even though they like to make those threats,” he explained.

