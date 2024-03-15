Former ministers Jaap de Hoop Scheffer and Winnie Zorgdrager have been appointed confidential ministerial advisers, outgoing Interior Minister Hugo de Jonge (CDA) announced on Friday. Ministers can contact two political heavyweights on issues of integrity and dilemmas. “Sometimes it is also desirable to be able to consult with someone who can think about the particular integrity issue facing the minister from a greater distance,” says De Jonge. Jaap de Hoop Scheffer (75) was a member of parliament on behalf of the CDA and chairman of the group from 1986 to 2002. He then served as Foreign Minister in the cabinet of Balkenende I. From 2004 to 2009, De Hoop Scheffer was Secretary General. NATO – He oversaw on behalf of the alliance, including the controversial invasion of Iraq. De Hoop Scheffer is now Emeritus Professor of International Relations at Leiden University. Read also Jaap de Hoop Scheffer: “Putin believes that our society is rotten”

During her career, Winnie Zorgdrager (75 years old) was a lawyer, civil servant and Minister of Justice on behalf of D66 in the Cabinet of Ministers Kok I. She briefly sat in the Senate in 1999, and was a member of the Council from 2006 to 2018. states. She is currently a member of the supervisory board of the University of Twente and the Leiden University Medical Center.

Read also: Sorgdrager: Van Mierlo obstructed justice by trying to arrest Bouters for dealings with Suriname

Both confidential advisers were appointed by the Minister of State in 2018. This is an honorary title awarded by the Cabinet to former administrators or politicians with a long record of service. According to De Jonge, the two political veterans “have a feel for the political-administrative environment in which ministers work.” At the same time, since their period as minister was some time ago, they are at a sufficient distance from current politics.”

