It felt like “a slap in the face to the Jewish community,” says Ronnie Naftaniel of GroenLinks-PvdA’s announcement about the opening of a Holocaust museum in Amsterdam. MP Kati Piri wrote on Friday, March 8, two days before the opening, that the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog was “extremely painful” given the situation in the Gaza Strip and would “overshadow” the opening. For Naftaniel, former director of the Center for Information and Documentation of Israel (CIDI) and figurehead of the Dutch Jewish community, this was the reason to resign from PvdA membership after almost fifty years. “The opening of the Holocaust Museum after all these years of preparation was a historic moment for the Jewish community. Whereas, as a decent party, you cannot say that the President of the Jewish State is not welcome at this opening.”

Peary’s statement led to unrest among Jewish and non-Jewish members of the PvD last week. Last Thursday, party leader Frans Timmermans discussed the announcement with a group of party members. A group of concerned members this week prepared a proposal for next month’s party convention, saying that “Pvda has a long and Jewish history” and that “sounds from Jewish members who do not recognize their party and/or do not consider their membership He told us hit us to the bone.

Why did you decide to retire?

“I understand that the PvDA has problems with the situation in Gaza, but it would be great if Timmermans accepted Herzog and started a conversation with him. When Peary’s statement was made, it was already known that groups wanted to disrupt the opening with a demonstration. If you, as a respected political party, say that the Duke should not have been invited, you are giving political support to such demonstrations. And we all saw what happened at the Holocaust Museum on Sunday.”

PvdA is actually saying: by banning Herzog, we wanted to ensure that the opening would not become political.

“The opposite happened. By demanding that the Duke not be allowed to come, although his presence was desired by the Jewish community, the PvdA made it political.”

Was that the only reason for your decision?

“There were already things that I regretted, such as the virtual disappearance of contacts between PvdA and the Israeli Labor Party, which used to be very cordial. I also believe that the PVA’s position on Iran is too cautious. The election manifesto for the House of Representatives, and now for Europe, contained nothing about Iran, but contained very detailed information about what Israel should do. This is very one-sided when you know that Iran has a repressive regime that is destabilizing the region.

“My real irritation began after October 7th. Initially I saw great understanding among the Israeli PVA, including Timmermans. But GroenLinks-PvdA soon distanced itself from the proposal emphasizing Israel’s right to self-defense, although the group had previously voted for it. Kati-Piri also quickly threatened to withdraw support for a trade agreement with Israel if a ceasefire was not reached soon. Those were the two things that made me hesitate. But last week’s announcement really closed the door.”

Have you heard anything from the party since your resignation?

“Not at first. It was only when De Telegraaf started to take notice that last Tuesday evening I received a message from Frans Timmermans saying that he was very sorry about my resignation and that he would like to talk. I replied that I would like to do this over time, to explain to him what was bothering me. I said returning as a member was not an option.”

How do you feel about the events surrounding the Holocaust Museum?

“Protesting the Duke’s arrival should have been possible, but it could have been done from 200 meters away. Now, right in front of the museum, in a place where no demonstration was needed, a screaming crowd had gathered. It is unfortunate that traumatized Holocaust survivors had to endure the ridicule and curses of this mob after what they experienced in World War II. It reminded many people of the darkest moments of the Jewish past. I think Mayor Halsema made a very big mistake here.”

Has the climate changed for you as a Jew from Amsterdam since October 7th?

“Anti-Semitism is, of course, more intense. Since then, the Jewish sense of security has been undermined for two reasons. People suddenly realize that Israel is no longer as safe a haven as they thought, and at the same time it turns out that what is happening in the Gaza Strip is having a huge negative impact on the situation of the Jewish community there. For example, the Jews I talk to are frightened by these demonstrations. It’s not so easy for me to go through this myself. There are also people who no longer dare to recognize themselves as Jews. They see and feel more disgust and aggression towards Jews.”

There is polarization around the term “Never Again Auschwitz”. After October 7, comparisons to the Holocaust were heard in Israel.

“The Hamas attack was a bloody crime of great brutality, the term pogrom was well chosen. No situation in the Middle East can justify this. But I didn’t think about Auschwitz because ultimately Israel is a resilient society and this creates a completely different situation.”

The word “never again” is now also used in discussions about Gaza, with some activists comparing what is happening there to the Holocaust. Do you understand this?

“No, I think this comparison is completely inappropriate. Hamas started this war on October 7, before the ceasefire was declared. The number of Palestinian civilian casualties is terrible, but this is a consequence of the war. Every war has civilian casualties, and these are regrettable, but they have nothing to do with the systematic mass murder committed by the Nazis. Israel does not have a policy of killing every Palestinian. It’s not a problem”.

Many thousands of innocent Palestinians have been killed, including defenseless children.

“We need to try to limit the number of civilian casualties, I think Israel is really trying to do that in a number of cases. But in such a battle it is also very difficult, accidents happen. Gaza is a postage stamp, it is very difficult to manage.”

Doesn’t this require much more restraint from the Israeli army, which calls itself the most moral in the world?

“Yes, it requires a lot of restraint, but if Hamas violates the ceasefire four times over all these years, and each time you get shot at or attacked again, then there comes a point when you say: this is enough now. So I support this goal of destroying Hamas as much as possible through military means.”

Is there a limit for you too? The death toll has exceeded 30 thousand, people are starving.

“According to Israeli data, this also includes about 13 thousand Hamas militants. In addition, there should be as much humanitarian aid as possible. This doesn’t happen enough, I admit it. Israel must provide unrestrained support for civilians without abandoning the goal of military destruction of Hamas. There is no timetable for this, I am against a ceasefire without the release of all hostages.”

You unconditionally defend Israel. Isn’t it sometimes difficult for you to continue to love your country?

“I just love Israel, but sometimes you also get mad at your husband. Before October 7, I repeatedly spoke out against the Israeli government, against legal reform, which would mean dismantling Trias Politica. I have a lot of criticism of the current government and the behavior of the colonists, whose violence they turn a blind eye to. I am for sanctions against these extreme settlers; this should have been done a long time ago. The right-wing shift in Israel hurts me and has not made Israel safer.

“The question is, if this shift to the right had not happened, would there have been peace? I doubt it, because the Palestinians, led by Hamas, have never missed an opportunity to say “no” to the world all these years. The reluctance to accept the Jewish state is the core of the problem.”

Are the Palestinians themselves to blame?

“No, from Hamas this is really a decisive no.” In the 1990s, Hamas single-handedly undermined the peace process by carrying out suicide bombings across Israel, in shopping malls and discos. After that, the whole peace process went off course, and Netanyahu emerged and took a harder line. Hamas is interested in anarchy and does not want peace, it is a pawn of Iran. The moment Hamas releases the hostages and lays down its arms, the current war will end.”

Do you see a future for a secure Israel living in peace with the Palestinians?

“The sense of security in Israel has been undermined, but it can be restored. It is also necessary to find some form of a two-state solution, which is still the only solution. It seems far away at the moment, but it is a horizon you need to strive towards. Once Hamas’s military power is destroyed, a new administration must be established in the Gaza Strip, possibly with the participation of local Palestinians, the Palestinian Authority or Arab countries. Then you will have the opportunity to build something again.”

