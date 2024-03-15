The word “sauce” is slightly different from that of “sauce.” For the first, the Free Dictionary page defines it as a liquid full of flavor due to the use of several mixed ingredients that can be used as a topping or accompaniment to a main dish. Perhaps more than salsa, the closest Mexican gastronomic term to translate is adobo. The clarification is pertinent since the Taste Atlas platform separates “sauce” from “sauces”, but does not make a difference in characteristics between both categories. In this note we will talk about the first concept, since Mexico dominates the second, without a doubt.

So, the most popular sauce or marinade in the world is mole. The definition of this preparation mentions that it is made with a base of chili peppers that are ground in a molcajete. The rest of the ingredients that can be seen included are quite broad: there are vegetables, fruits, spices, herbs, seeds, nuts, dough, bread and chocolate.

Regarding the word mole, the platform mentions that the Mexica called it molli, which means mixture. The two regions related to this preparation are Puebla and Oaxaca. Of the first it only mentions the mole poblano, however, of the southern state it is mentioned that it is the land of the seven moles, which are: green, red, black, stainmantel, red, almendrado and encacahuatado.

The top of sauces or marinade completes it

Marinara from Italy Sambal from Indonesia Sweet and sour from China Genovese Pesto from Italy Hollandaise sauce from France Amatriciana from Italy Chimichurri from Argentina Bechamel from France Tzatzuu from Greece

The only preparation that beats mole in rating within this list is pesto, which has 4.6 stars, compared to 4.4 for the Mexican dish.

