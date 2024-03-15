Fiumicino, March 15, 2024 – Today we celebrate the 13th National Lilac Onion Day, first declared in 2018 and dedicated to eating disorders. The prevalence of eating disorders is increasing, especially in the post-pandemic period, and more and more young people are affected; In Italy, a growing number of teenagers have problems with food, weight and body image.

“Most DCAs, anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder, are symptoms of a psychological disorder that needs to be stopped at its onset so that it can be quickly addressed and resolved. – emphasizes Social Policy Advisor Monika Picca. “Therefore, it is not enough to simply treat the symptoms at the medical level of the body; it is necessary to intervene at the psychological level.

Help-seeking is the first step to receiving early and expert intervention, and social services provide an important referral resource for the area as, through information, guidance and awareness, they can refer users to services specialized in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of DCA. – he continues – “Eating disorders can be treated by offering individual approaches and multidisciplinary interventions with specialists involved in the treatment of these pathologies,” the adviser concludes.

