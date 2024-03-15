Rijeka, March 15, 2024 – As part of the “Journey of Memory” organized in memory of the victims of the Foibe massacre, a delegation of students, teachers and municipal administrators from Latin America visited the city of Rijeka. “A stage for understanding the causes and drama of the Dalmatian exodus of the Giulians,” emphasized the present council members Andrea Chiarato and Francesca Tesone, responsible respectively for youth policy and public education.

In the Croatian city, at the headquarters of the Italian National Community of Fiume, a group of Latin Americans was received by the Consul Regent of Fiume, Dr. Patricia Ruggiero.

The meeting was also attended by the Vice-President of the Community, Professor Rina Brumini, who conveyed greetings to the Pontic delegation from President Melita Sciucchi and the Director of the Italian High School in Rijeka, Professor Michele Scalembra. Councilors Tesone and Chiarato, together with city councilors Mario Faticoni, Vincenzo Valletta and Cesare Bruni, conveyed greetings to the city of Fiume from the Latin American community and Mayor Matilde Celentano and their institutional representatives. Greetings were also conveyed by the Councilor for Public Education of the Municipality of Fiume, Iva Erceg, to the municipal administration and the community of Latina.

“The meeting between the students of Latina and the students of Fiume was very beautiful and interesting, as was the meeting of teachers with the aim of starting future school cultural projects,” said Tesone and Chiarato, together with advisors Faticoni, Valletta and Bruni.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.