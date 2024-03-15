In my opinion, the Lazer Z1 helmet is the quintessential classic Lazer helmet. Lazer has undergone significant changes in recent years with its new KinetiCore protection. We first saw this two years ago in the Lazer Vento KinetiCore aero helmet, and it has been used in many helmets since then. And now with the classic Z1 helmet, which puts it back on the list of the best helmets.

Lightweight helmet in a beautiful color.

We received the Lazer Z1 helmet from Lazer in a cool metallic red color. The first thing I notice when I take it out of the package is how light it is. On the scale it weighs 234 grams for size M, which puts it in the lightweight helmet category. Especially when you look at helmets with added impact protection, like the KinetiCore technology on this Z1. According to Lazer, they were able to save 40 grams of plastic using KinetiCore. They remove plastic from strategic locations, creating a crush zone. This absorbs the impact force of breaking blocks, reducing the impact on the skull.

The shiny metallic red color stands out well next to the matte black color of the gaskets. The helmet is available in Benelux in six different colors, which we already showed when the new Lazer Z1 was announced. The mint green KinetiCore logo is on the right side of the helmet. The helmet has a very open structure with plenty of space for ventilation. The holes are nicely lined up so the wind can literally blow through them. Lazer places great importance on sustainability and, in addition to the absence of plastic in the interior of the KinetiCore, they have also decided to eliminate plastic from the belts. The triangular straps surrounding the ear are sewn together and are therefore not adjustable. We also saw this sustainability in the packaging, which is made entirely of cardboard.

Lazer uses the Advanced Rollsys system to adjust the helmet around your head. The wheel is placed on top of the helmet and the wire is tightened around the head. You can adjust this system to different heights according to your preferences. Just below the wheel there is a hole for mounting a Lazer LED light.

First impression: pleasant, fresh and light.

When unpacking, the light weight was already noticeable, and when I put it on for the first time, this was once again confirmed. It’s nice and light, and on the road you quickly forget you’re wearing a helmet. It’s still a little cool outside in terms of temperature, but you can immediately feel the open structure of the helmet. The wind and fresh air blow it well. Even when I’m standing still, I notice that the wind is blowing into the helmet from the side. But you can also feel the wind blowing on the road and notice that the helmet is very well ventilated.

In terms of looks, I think the helmet looks nice, and the clean lines and streamlined shape make it look much more compact than its predecessor. The helmet fits comfortably on my head and when tightened with the Rollsys system it fits perfectly. I find that it takes some time to get used to the fact that I need to turn on the top of the helmet and not the back. It is simple to operate and the system is easy to turn on even with gloves on. It fits comfortably on my head and I have no problems with pressure points. You won’t notice the KinetiCore system. This is a technique that is present but does not affect how the helmet fits on your head. The only difference you will notice is that the helmet is very light.

Comfortable

The strap underneath the baby has a strong clasp and I feel like I have to press a little harder to get it unfastened. This is not a problem and it gives me a good feeling because if it falls it is not easy to release it. The straps around the ears worked well for me. As mentioned, you can’t adjust this anymore, but in my case it’s not necessary.

The mint green lining isn’t too thick but provides comfort. The sweat collects well, although these are currently not the most tropical conditions in which I sweat a lot. Despite the cold weather, I was able to test the padding with a few strenuous workouts: it prevents sweat from getting into my eyes. There is also space in the two vents at the front where you can insert glasses. These holes are large enough to easily insert different types of glasses, and they stay in place very securely. Even when playing on gravel, where there is a little more vibration and shaking, the glasses stay in place in the helmet.

Specifications

Lazer Z1 KinetiCore Helmet

Price: 249 euros.

Size: M (also available in S or L)

Weight: 234 grams (full weight)

Kleur: metallic red.

Conclusion

The Z1 is a Lazer classic that is completely relevant again. The helmet looks very elegant and, thanks to its low weight, is very comfortable. The lining stops sweating and ensures a comfortable position on the head. Thanks to the Rollsys mounting system, you can easily adjust the helmet to your head circumference. You have to get used to the steering wheel position of this system, but this does not interfere while driving. The helmet costs 249 euros, which is a decent price for a helmet with such qualities. A very nice idea is the presence of KinetiCore impact protection. It is also clearly visible inside, but this does not affect the fit and wearing comfort. They did a good job with the Lazer because it looks like any other helmet but provides extra protection.

via Laser