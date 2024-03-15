The young mother who this night, together with her three small children, died in the dramatic fire in Bologna was 32 years old

Her name was Stefania Alexandra Nistor, the woman of Romanian origins who during the night, together with her three children, lost her life in a terrible fire that broke out in her apartment in Via Bertocchi in Bologna. Who was the woman, why her partner and father of the children was not at home and how did the tragedy arise.

There is terrifying news and images coming from Bologna, more precisely from the Barca district, in the western outskirts of the Emilian capital, where a fire broke out during the night which unfortunately had a dramatic outcome.

The alarm was raised by a tenant of the apartment on the fifth floor of a building located in via Bertocchi, after seeing that the fire had broken out in the house downstairs, on the fourth floor. The Fire Brigade, the 118 medical rescuers and the police intervened on site, but when they arrived the situation was already disastrous.

Inside that house there were a young mother, the 32-year-old of Romanian origins Stefania Alexandra Nistor and her three children, two boy and girl twins of about two years old, and their older sister, a 6-year-old girl.

For the three little ones there was nothing that could be done from the first moment. The mother, in critical condition, was about to arrive by ambulance at the Maggiore hospital, but she also passed away on the way. The children’s father, Stefania’s former partner from whom she had recently separated, did not live there and was not at home. He arrived with the children’s grandparents only later.

Stefania always appeared smiling on her Facebook profile and together with her children, the only light in her eyes. The fire, as also declared by the deputy commissioner Pierluigi Pinto, was completely accidental. It broke out following a short circuit caused by an electric heater. Updates on this terrible drama will follow.