Hawaii, a state in the United States, is characterized by its tropical climate and jungle areas, which attracts thousands of tourists annually. Although it is one of the most desired tourist destinations in the country, it also holds the record of having recorded the longest period of rain in history. If we consider that a few days of rain may be excessive, residents of the state of more than 100 years ago could point out that these brief periods do not represent even 1% of the time they experienced under constant rainy conditions.

How long did the longest rain in history last?

The duration was 881 days. According to records, this period of precipitation extended from October 1913 to March 1916, constituting the longest episode of continuous rain documented in history. Far from representing a drought, this abundance of water nourished the jungles and beaches of the renowned American archipelago for a considerable time.

The Honomu Maki area of ​​Oahu experienced constant rain or traces of rainfall for two and a half years. This situation was the result of:

The rainy period began in October, coinciding with the beginning of winter, a season characterized by the highest rainfall. On average, Hawaii experiences rain for almost half of the year, although on this occasion, the phenomenon extended to two years and a half.Due to its tropical climate and extensive jungle areas, the region is more susceptible to rainfall compared to other parts of the world, especially arid areas. The easterly winds that go towards the mountains in the area.

Rain, a meteorological phenomenon, occurs irregularly in different parts of the world. Photo: Freepick

What was the second longest rain in history?

The second longest rain in recorded history occurred in Cherrapunji, India, a town known for its high rainfall rates. Historically, a period of rain was documented that lasted almost a year, from August 1860 to July 1861, accumulating a total of 26,461 millimeters of water in 334 days.

There are places in the world where rain becomes an everyday meteorological phenomenon. Photo: Freepick

Report by a group of experts World Meteorological Organization

The investigation was carried out in response to a request from the Indian Meteorological Department and was based on the analysis of data collected after the events. A research committee, made up of climate experts from Germany, Argentina, Colombia, Spain, the United States, France, India and Morocco, was in charge of carrying out this study.

This type of work, which includes the continuous official classification and assessment of all extreme weather and climate events, is one of the main areas of interest of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).