Noise-rock quartet from London, USA Nails are ready to debut on One Little Independent Records with ‘Feel Worse’, the album arriving on March 22nd. The band have gained quite a reputation since forming in 2013 from their base in South London, comprising members of Kong, Future Of The Left, Blacklisters, Death Pedali and Silen Front.

‘Feel Worse’ explores schadenfreude, the pleasure derived from another person’s misfortune. USA Nails attack the UK’s austerity and authoritarianism, consumer culture (particularly the consumption of reality shows and hyper-capitalist programmes), youth culture, bullying and more. They do it with their intense and unmistakable brand of abrasive and chaotic post-hardcore. There’s a raw, uncompromising energy to USA Nails and ‘Feel Worse’ is their most powerful and vital album to date.

These tracks are critical and relentless, delivering their message in a distorted aural assault, adding palpable weight to the material. ‘Feel Worse’ represents anger as a great motivator, and USA Nails astutely rebukes the culture of toxic, divisive political rhetoric and workers turning on each other as a distraction tactic.

USA Nails’ first releases were released on labels such as Smalltown America, a DIY label based in Northern Ireland, before moving on to the legendary

Midwestern experimental rock label SKiN GRAFT Records, (Melt Banana, Shellac, Dazzling Killmen, Koenjihyakkei, Brise-Glace, Cheer-Accident, US Maple, Denison/Kimball Trio and others). They contributed to the Too Pure Singles Club, along with DZ Deathrays, JOHN, Drahla, Paul Draper and many others. In 2022 they released a split with Psychic Graveyard (formerly Doomsday Student/Chinese Stars) on SKiN GRAFT and Box Records (the label founded by PigsX7 frontman Matt Baty).

The band toured with Sub-Pop’s Metz and British noise-rock legends Mclusky. They have completed numerous headlining roles across the US and Europe, as well as supporting the likes of Future Of The Left, Mission Of Burma, No Age, Cocaine Piss, Viagra Boys, Hey Colossus and Unsane.

Over the years, more out of necessity than anything else, USA Nails have honed their skills both off stage and on. Like many contract musicians, they learned design, videography, screen printing and more to keep costs down while promoting their DIY releases. What they learned on the go has become part of their daily lives. Drummer Tom Brewins went on to create music videos for the likes of JOHN, Goat, PETBRICK (formerly Sepultura and Big Lad) and others. Gareth Thomas has done the same for the likes of Enablers, as well as appearing as a session guitarist for their friends Los Bitchos. Dan Holloway creates artwork and merchandise for a number of bands including Pile and Big Lad, among others. Matt Reid, the drummer on the first three albums, continues to design all of the artwork for the band. All this and more has become as much a part of the creative process for them as making the music.

tracklist

Cathartic Entertainment – Feel Worse – The Sun In The Sands – Pack Of Dogs

Networking Opportunity – Holiday Sea – On Computer Screen – Beautiful Eyes!

An Audience Of Love – I Love It When You Succeed