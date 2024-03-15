Ciro Immobile and his wife were attacked in front of their little son Mattia.

The European champion Ciro Immobile was the victim of a verbal attack while he was in the car with his wife and his 4-year-old son Mattia.

The footballer Immobile was attacked by a fan while he was in the car with Jessia and his son Mattia

A fan who was particularly furious at the disastrous events for the Biancoceleste team saw the footballer in the car with his family, pulled his car over and verbally attacked the couple.

Ciro finds himself at the center of numerous controversies regarding his footballing ability given the numerous defeats suffered by the team whose shirt he proudly wears. The resignation of Maurizio Sarri, after the home defeat against Udinese, has exacerbated the tone of the debate. The number of fans commenting on the champion’s inability on the web is increasing, despite the 6 goals scored in the championship and the 4 in the Champions League.

Ciro Immobile became European champion in 2020, and in the same year he received the prestigious golden boot football award. He is the youngest top scorer in the Italian championship, winning the title by 4 votes.

It’s a bad period for Ciro, at the center of discontent in the locker room. He is accused of spreading negativity within the club, among teammates and managers, as well as being insulted by the fans because he no longer scores like he used to. At the same time they blame him for the team’s bad season and the disastrous results in and outside the league.

Even president Lotito called him and other members of the team traitors. On Instagram he has tried in recent days to deny the accusations and ease tensions but a large part of the fans are now against him. Until we get to the attack he recently suffered. The Lazio captain is shocked by the attack. He would never have expected such violence in the presence of his wife Jessica and little Mattia, who suffered a shock due to the stupidity of an aggressive fan.

