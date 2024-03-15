Internet users should be more careful when entering the YouTube video platform, this is because, since this Thursday, several false accounts focused on scamming people through donations in cryptocurrencies were reported, which would be intended for make space travel accessible in the near future.

According to the Popular Science portal, the event registered a double increase when the successful takeoff of the Starship, the gigantic and powerful SpaceX ship that aspires to reach outer space, occurred.

In the videos that broadcast the event live, Musk’s voice could be heard, making a surprise appearance in Boca Chica, (place of the launch) in order to encourage the public present to donate to this supposed cryptocurrency donation program.

That voice stated that the initiative sought to “democratize” space exploration and promised to double investments in bitcoin to those who participated in said donation program.

All of this was a crude scam. However, it has not yet been determined whether the audio was an artificial intelligence vocal clone or a simple human imitation.

YouTube has not commented on the matter, despite the fact that its platform has previously come under fire for hosting false or misleading content, and for users’ difficulties in distinguishing legitimate sources from potential fraud like this.

