“With the screening campaign for hepatitis C we are almost 2 years late. The decree has been made which provides for the screening of all patients belonging to the SerD or detained in prisons, without age limitations, and for the general population of those born between 1989 and 1969. But to date, not all Regions have implemented this resolution, some have implemented it but not implemented it, others have implemented it and have started screening. Too few, however, for what it is the meaning of this campaign which should see the whole country involved”. This was said by Stefano Fagiuoli, UC director of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Transplantology Asst Papa Giovanni XXIII of Bergamo and of the Department of Medicine at the University of Milan Bicocca, as part of the AISF Congress – Italian Association for the Study of the Liver, which in Rome yesterday and today called upon experts to take stock of viral hepatitis.

Many Regions, according to the expert, “would like to extend screening for hepatitis C by broadening the age groups, but do not have formal support for the use of the funds”. Resources that “could come from the fund for viral liver diseases, from the fund of oncology, or of general and health prevention, where viral hepatitis and, in particular hepatitis C, are mentioned. So, in my opinion, the work to be done is to broaden the age groups and promote an information and awareness campaign, as was done at the end of the 90s, through television commercials and videotapes when we did not have effective therapies available. Unlike today when we have 100% effective therapeutic options However, no one talks about hepatitis C, a fact that I struggle to digest.”