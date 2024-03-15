Ex-Ilva, Sace provides 220 million guarantees for suppliers

With two lines of financing for a total of 220 million euros, Sace intervenes in the crisis of the Acciaierie d’Italia in extraordinary administration and its related industries, the latter having been stopped since January due to the debts accumulated during the previous management by ArcelorMittal . The two initiatives, announced by Sace, are aimed at guaranteeing the liquidity and continuity of the Acciaierie d’Italia in extraordinary administration and of the supplier network. The first line of financing, equal to 100 million euros, concerns the assignment of the credits that the Acciaierie d’Italia have towards their customers. Sace will advance payments, allowing Acciaierie d’Italia to have immediate resources for the most urgent needs. Il Sole 24 Ore writes it.

The second financing line, of 120 million euros, is intended for suppliers, allowing Sace to purchase the credits they have from the Italian Steelworks, thus contributing to improving the liquidity of the entire supply chain. Sace stated that it has carefully coordinated these initiatives to ensure consistency with the framework of the extraordinary administration. These decisions were taken after the approval of decree 4/2024 on extraordinary administration, which provides for a bridge loan of 320 million euros granted by the Ministry of Economy to the former Ilva, a provision currently submitted to the attention of the European Commission . The EU Commission, through the European Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, said it needed to gather further information before making a final decision on the loan. As regards Sace’s initiatives, companies intend to evaluate them carefully.

However, the direct acquisition of the credits by Sace is considered a positive step forward, according to Salvatore Toma, president of Confindustria Taranto. Meanwhile, companies are preparing to deal with the management of old receivables and the initiation of new orders under the supervision of extraordinary administrators. The Court of Milan declared the state of insolvency for three subsidiaries of Acciaierie d’Italia, highlighting the impossibility of honoring the debts accumulated due to the critical financial situation.