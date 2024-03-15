NEW YORK – Global superstar Justin Timberlake returns 6 years after the release of his last album with the eagerly awaited new album of unreleased songs “Everything I Thought it Was” (RCA Records/Sony Music), out today, March 15. The album will be available digitally and in the following formats: CD, 2LP black 140 grams, 2LP shaded black with marble effect 140 grams, 2LP metallic gray with black inserts 140 grams. “Selfish” is in radio rotation and has reached the Top 20 on Airplay. It is a pop song with an unmistakable style, written by Timberlake, Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd), Theron Thomas, Amy Allen and produced by Timberlake, Louis Bell and Cirkut. The single’s video, directed by Bradley J. Calder (SZA, Tinashe), highlights the song’s introspective side: pulling back the curtain on the production process and blending the lines between performance and reality, it’s a raw and honest portrait of Justin as artist and person.

Justin Timberlake is a multifaceted artist, singer, record producer, songwriter and actor. Over the course of his career he has sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, in addition to over 70 million records as the lead singer of *NSYNC. Justin has won 10 Grammy Awards spanning pop, dance and R&B genres, recognitions also thanks to his successful solo albums “Man of the Woods”, “The 20/20 Experience”, “FutureSex/LoveSounds”. and â€œJustifiedâ€ â€“ in addition to his collaborations with Jay-Z. He has amassed over 23 billion audio and video streams globally and has won 4 Emmy Awards for his memorable appearances on “Saturday Night Live.” On the big screen, he lent his voice to DreamWorks’ Trolls cartoon (his song “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from Trolls was nominated for “Best Original Song” at the 2017 Academy Awards ) including the third chapter â€œTrolls Band Togetherâ€ released in 2023.