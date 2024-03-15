It will be a female edition, the 2024 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. After Azerbaijan’s announcement, which lifted the reservation on the song only today, Friday 15 March, the “grid” of songs and artists is now complete. Participating in the Malmö edition, from 7 to 11 May, representing 37 nations, will be twenty-seven solo singers (eighteen women, nine men), seven duets (three male, one female, three mixed) and three groups ( two mixed and one male).

As is known, Italy will be represented by Angelina Mango, who will bring a slightly modified version of ‘La noia’ – the winning song of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival – to the competition at the Malmö Arena (the text was published on the official website of Eurovision). Eurovision songs, as has always been known to participants and fans of the competition, cannot last more than three minutes. ‘La noia’ was recently certified platinum: for Angelina Mango it is the fifth platinum after that of ‘Che t’o dico a fa” and the three of ‘We think about it tomorrow’.

When and where to see it

Gabriele Corsi, for the fourth consecutive year, and Mara Maionchi, expected to repeat the successful debut of Liverpool 2023, will be the hosts of the Italian edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, broadcast on 7 and 9 May in prime time on Rai 2, while the Final on 11 May will instead be broadcast on Rai 1. The simulcast commentary of the three evenings will be broadcast on Rai Radio 2 and on Digital Terrestrial Channel 202. ESC 2024 will also be broadcast on RaiPlay.

All the curiosities

Reviewing all the participants, we discover that the youngest artist in the competition is the seventeen-year-old Greek-Australian Vasiliki ‘Silia’ Kapsis, born on 5 December 2006, flag-bearer of Cyprus. The oldest is fifty-six year old Mery Bas, singer of the Spanish band Nebulossa, born on 29 December 1967.

The most used language in the songs is, as always, English. In addition to the three representatives of the countries where it is the official language (United Kingdom, Ireland and Malta) nineteen other competitors sing only in English, four combine their native language with English. Azerbaijan, after fifteen songs in English, sings part of the song in the Azeri language, and in the Australian song – mostly in English – some words are sung for the first time at Eurovision in Yankuntatjara, one of the languages ​​spoken by the populations native. The Spaniards Megara sing for San Marino verses in three languages: Italian, Spanish and English. Representatives from Armenia, Estonia, France, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Norway and the Netherlands will perform the songs in their respective native languages.

Another curiosity: at the 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, representatives of Iceland (Hera Björk, 19th in 2010) and Moldova (Natalia Barbu, 10th in 2007) are competing for the second time.

The division of participants in the two semi-finals

The division of participants in the two semi-finals on Tuesday 8 May and Thursday 9 May has also already been decided. In the first semi-final, they will perform: for Cyprus Silia Kapsis with the song ‘Liar’, for Croatia Baby Lasagna with ‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim’, for Ireland Bambie Thug with ‘Doomsday Blue’, for Lithuania Sylvester Belt with ‘ Luktelk’, for Poland Luna with ‘The Tower’, for Serbia Teya Dora with ‘Remonda’, for Ukraine Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil with ‘Teresa & Maria’, for Australia Electric Fields with ‘One Milkali’ (One Blood)’, for Azerbaijan Fahree feat. Ilkin Dovlatov with ‘Özünlə apar’, for Finland Windows95Man with ‘No Rules!’, for Iceland Hera Björk with ‘Scared of Heights’, for Luxembourg Tali with ‘Fighter’, for Moldova Natalia Barbu with ‘In The Middle’, for Portugal Iolanda with ‘Grito’, for Slovenia Raiven with ‘Veronika’. Finalists by right, they will perform out of competition and vote on Tuesday evening: Germany competing with Isaak and the song ‘Always on the Run’, the United Kingdom competing with Olly Alexander and the song ‘Dizzy’, Sweden with Markus & Martinus and the song ‘Unforgettable’.

In the second semi-final, on Thursday 9 May, the following will perform: Besa for Albania with ‘Titan’, Ladaniva for Armenia with ‘Jako’, Kaleen for Austria with ‘We Will Rave’, Aiko for the Czech Republic with ‘Pedestal’, for Denmark Saba with ‘Sand’, for Malta Sarah Bonnici with ‘Loop’, for Switzerland Nemo with ‘The Code’, for Belgium Mustii with ‘Before the Party’s Over’, for Estonia 5miinust and Puuluup with ‘(Nendest) narkootikumidest and tea me (küll) midagi’, for Georgia Nutsa Buzaladze with ‘Fire Fighter’, for Greece Marina Satti with ‘Zari’, for Israel Eden Golan with ‘Hurricane’, for the Latvian Dons with ‘Hollow’, for Norway the Gåte with ‘Ulveham’, for the Netherlands Joost Klein with ‘Europapa’, for San Marino the Megara with ’11:11′.

Finalists by right, they will perform out of competition and vote on Thursday evening: France with Slimane and the song ‘Mon amour’, Italy with Angelina Mango and the song ‘La noia’, Spain with Nebulossa and the song ‘Zorra ‘.