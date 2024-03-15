loading…

The European Union condemned Pope Francis’ statement calling on Ukraine to raise a white flag and negotiate with Russia to end the war. Photo/REUTERS

BRUSSELS – The European Union (EU) condemned Pope Francis’ statement calling on Ukraine to dare to raise the white flag and negotiate with Russia to end the war.

The Vatican leader’s statement was seen by Kyiv and its Western allies as a call for surrender.

The EU’s criticism was conveyed by the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

According to him, Pope Francis’ statement was an inappropriate and untimely action.

Borrell’s criticism came after the Catholic Church leader stated in an interview with a Swiss broadcaster; RSI, last weekend that Kyiv must show the courage to raise the “white flag” and hold peace talks with Russia.

“The Holy Pope entered a garden where no one invited him…But calling on Ukraine to surrender is more than just a desire for peace,” the European bloc’s diplomat said in an interview on Thursday with Spanish public radio; RNE, as reported by Russia Today, Friday (15/3/2024).

Borrell goes on to state; “Now is not the time to offer Ukraine to surrender. Instead, this is the time we need to continue to help.”

In a statement on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the call without specifically mentioning Pope Francis.

“They support us with prayers, discussions and deeds. “This is indeed a church with its people,” said Zelensky.