Milan-Roma in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. This was determined by a draw held in Nyon. The first matches will take place on April 11, the return matches on April 18. Atalanta will face Liverpool, the first match will take place at Anfield. The remaining matches are Bayer Leverkusen – West Ham and Benfica – Marseille.

In the semi-finals, the winner of Benfica-Marseille will meet the winner of Liverpool-Atalanta. However, whoever makes it through the round between Milan and Roma will face Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham in the semi-finals.

Europa League quarter-finals

Milan-Rome

Liverpool-Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen-West Ham

Benfica-Marseille.