French President Emmanuel Macron warned this Thursday that the conflict in Ukraine represents an “existential” threat to Europe and called on Western powers to be ready to guarantee that Russia “never wins” that war.

The war in Ukraine is an “existential threat for our Europe and for France,” Macron said during an interview on the France 2 and TF1 networks.

“Russia has become a power that wants to expand and it is certain that it will not stop there,” he later said on X in response to questions from Internet users.

“If Ukraine is left alone, if Ukraine is left to lose this war, then it is certain that Russia will threaten Moldova, Romania, Poland,” he warned.

In February, the president generated national and international controversy when he did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, an option that a majority of French people reject, according to polls.

To clarify his position, the head of state of the only nuclear power in the European Union (EU) accepted a prime-time televised interview.

“We will never go on the offensive, we will never take the initiative” to combat Russia, but we must not “rule out options,” said the 46-year-old president.

If President Vladimir Putin’s Russia “wins the war,” “we will no longer have security” in Europe and the “credibility” of the continent “will be reduced to zero,” he added.

Therefore, in the face of Moscow’s “escalation,” we Westerners “must say that we are willing to respond,” said the president.

“If the situation deteriorates, we must be ready and we will be ready to make the decisions that are necessary so that Russia never wins” in Ukraine, he stated.

The “security of the French depends on the “defeat of Russia” in Ukraine, he said, arguing that those who put “limits” on support for Ukraine “are choosing defeat.”

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and, after several setbacks, managed to recover lately partly due to the lack of momentum from Western aid to kyiv.

Putin maintained days before that his nuclear weapons are more powerful than those of the United States.”

Russia and NATO Perspectives

Putin presents the conflict as a war against the Western powers in which Russia risks its survival.

NATO defends the West in the war in Ukraine, which is why President Macron (France) and the heads of government of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and Poland, Donald Tusk, will meet today in Berlin.