The last time the U.S. military had to deploy its JLOTS systems in a real emergency was the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. This devastating natural disaster (killing approximately 300,000 people) also completely reduced the port of Port-au-Prince to ruins. Through so-called cooperative coastal logistics, the Americans were able to quickly deliver humanitarian aid to the Haitian coast via a floating cargo dock and temporary berth.

Fourteen years later, the United States is once again turning to this temporary port construction system. This time not after natural disasters, but to mitigate a catastrophe of purely human origin: mass famine in the Gaza Strip. With Israel allowing food and emergency aid only into the isolated coastal strip during its war with Hamas, the United Nations estimates that at least 576,000 civilians are one step away from starvation.

Under growing pressure from his progressive wing to end the Gaza crackdown and show less solidarity with Israel, President Joe Biden made the pledge last week. In his annual address to the nation, he announced that the United States would build its own emergency pier in the Gaza Strip. From Cyprus, about three hundred kilometers away, it will be able to receive “large ships with food, water, medicine and temporary shelters.” The president promised that the humanitarian sea corridor could deliver two million meals a day to Gaza—almost one per inhabitant.

Lego blocks

A day and a half after Biden spoke, the major logistics ship was the first to depart Saturday from Langley-Eustis Naval Air Station in Virginia. From the same east coast of America, three smaller amphibious assault ships set sail for the eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday, accompanied by a second logistics support vessel (LSV).

It will be about a month before the first ships arrive, after which about a thousand people from the 7th Transport Brigade, among others, will spend weeks setting up the pier itself.

The JLOTS system can best be compared to Lego blocks: twelve-meter steel blocks that are attached to each other. For example, a berth up to 540 meters long can be built using tugs. The first goods are expected to reach shore in May.

The first goods arrived at Gaza Beach on Friday, while smaller boats plied back and forth.

A floating dock will be built a little further from the shore. Cargo ships use cranes to unload the emergency aid, after which it is sent to a pier with lighter ships. The U.S. Navy also announced this week that a so-called roller ship would sail to the Gaza Strip from the West Coast port of San Diego. The aft part of such a “ro-ro” is equipped with loading ramps that fold out into the roadway, along which cargo can be rolled in and out.

This part of delivering on Biden’s promise will be the easiest. The president also promised that no troops would take any action inside Gaza itself, making it difficult to set up an emergency pier. For example, during the biennial Talisman Saber military exercise with Australia, the United States conducted Operation JLOTS last year. Additionally, as can be read and seen in their own military press releases and Australian reports, many military personnel were also active in the surf and on the coast.

The last kilometer is the most difficult

There is an old saying in the aid industry: the last kilometer is the hardest. If not a single boot of the US military is allowed to land on Gaza soil, the US will have to resort to the services of private contractors and aid workers to eliminate this last vulnerable link in the chain. The United Nations remains active in the Gaza Strip, and other international organizations may also be distributing emergency assistance.

Unlike Haiti, Gaza has to deal not only with a hungry and desperate population, but also with looters and possible violence from warring parties. There have been several deaths in the area of ​​distribution points in recent weeks. On Thursday, at least 29 Palestinians were killed in two incidents by Israeli fire while waiting for help.

One of the parties the US will be collaborating with is Central World Kitchen (CWK). The non-governmental organization, led by renowned Spanish-American chef José Andrés, has been providing food aid to conflict and disaster zones from Haiti to Ukraine for years. It currently runs 50 soup kitchens in the Gaza Strip and says it has served 35 million meals since October.

Fleeing Palestinians in the southern Gaza city of Rafah arrive at the gates of a charity that is distributing iftar food to break their Ramadan fast. Photo by AFP

CWK tested the sea corridor from Gaza this week. The first 200 tons of humanitarian aid were sent from Cyprus to Gaza this week aboard the Open Arms ship, owned by the Spanish migrant rescue club of the same name, and a towed barge.

It was spotted there offshore on Friday morning, and at the end of the day we managed to get the first load ashore.

This is the first emergency aid delivery on the ship. The Gaza coast is not deep enough for a ship, so smaller ships had to travel back and forth to transfer goods. It is unknown whether this will also be the site where the American emergency port will eventually be located.

The US is also working with Fogbow, a relatively unknown US consulting firm for former Pentagon officials, the aid agency USAID and the CIA spy agency. A local UN aid coordinator told Reuters that Fogbow was in talks with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to set up a private emergency port. However, this would first require dredging off the coast of North Gaza to allow the boats to moor. There are also no cranes yet that could deliver the cargo to shore.

The land route remains the best option

According to the Pentagon, it could be 60 days before the emergency berth is ready and the maritime relief route will bring Gaza the aid the population so desperately craves. But above all, the UN and other aid groups continue to emphasize that the land route is a much better option. To do this, Israel will have to speed up the flow of aid through two border crossings in the south of the Gaza Strip or reopen them in the north. Before the war, about five hundred trucks entered Gaza every day. In the first ten days of March there were an average of 162 people, less than a third of the “normal” number, while the humanitarian need is now many times greater.

The US Air Force distributes food aid through airdrops. Photo by Mahmoud Essa/AP

Like the impressive airdrops, the pier remains an emergency measure that is not necessary. The plan is therefore dismissed by Biden’s critics in the US as a PR stunt designed to silence criticism from pro-Palestinian voters this election year while arms sales to ally Israel continue. An influential Muslim interest group, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), had already been created the evening of Biden’s speech. first reaction that he “must stop playing the role of fireman and pyromaniac during the genocide in the Gaza Strip.”

