INPS and instructions for early retirement

Starting from this year, access to early retirement in Italy will undergo significant changes, as established by the recent circular released by INPS in relation to the provisions of the Budget Law for 2024. The new rules intend to make early retirement easier for a greater number of workers.

Starting from 2024, it will be possible to access the pension with 67 years of age and 20 years of contributions, provided that there are no social security contributions prior to 1996 and that a pension amount at least equivalent to the social allowance has been accumulated, set at 534.41 euros per month. In comparison, until 2023, it was necessary to have accrued an amount at least equal to 1.5 times the minimum allowance, otherwise the pension would be postponed to age 71.

The INPS circular also outlines the provisions for early retirement based on the entirely contributory calculation. It will be possible to retire at 64 (63 considering adjustments based on life expectancy) if the accumulated pension amount corresponds to at least three times the social allowance. This would be equivalent to 1,603.23 euros per month (2.8 times for women with one child, 2.6 for women with multiple children).

As regards the early retirement treatment, it has been established with a maximum gross monthly value not exceeding five times the minimum treatment, equal to 2,993.05 euros for the monthly advance payments with respect to the old-age pension for 2024. Once reached the age requirement for the old age pension, the entire amount of the pension will be paid out equally over time. Furthermore, the INPS emphasizes the adjustment to life expectancy also for the years of contributions, not only for the chronological age. According to the provisions of the budget law, the requirement of 20 years of effective contributions will be subject to future adjustments. However, for the two-year period 2025/2026, the pension requirements will remain stable, as established by the directorial decree of the Ministry of Economy in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor dated 18 July 2023.