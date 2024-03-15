Dutch universities of applied sciences will take measures to limit the number of new foreign students. The parent organization, the Association of Universities of Applied Sciences, announced this on Friday. The umbrella organization talks about “self-management of the influx of international students.”

Maurice Limmen, chairman of the Association of Universities of Applied Sciences, says he wants to achieve a targeted influx with a “balanced ratio” between Dutch and international students. The institutions want to offer international college graduates a more targeted route into the Dutch job market. This “balanced influx” will largely focus on sectors and regions where there is a need for specific talent to address labor market shortages, Limmen said.

Universities of applied sciences want to enter into binding agreements to limit the number of registrations for foreign language courses. In addition, they want to actively seek solutions to housing problems together with municipalities and student housing providers, because international students also need housing. Through Dutch language classes – 80 percent of courses are taught in Dutch – the parent organization hopes to improve Dutch language proficiency among both Dutch and international students and staff. The Association of Universities of Applied Sciences emphasizes that the number of international students enrolled in higher education courses has remained stable in recent years. For example, at the undergraduate stage it ranged from 8 to 9 percent.

Previously, outgoing Minister of Education, Culture and Science Robbert Dijkgraaf (D66) asked the education sector to make proposals to maintain a balance in the number of international students. Universities have already announced measures. The Ministry of Education has been hinting at plans for some time to legally restrict foreign students’ access to Dutch education. It is unclear when these plans will be implemented.

