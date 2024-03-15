The meeting begins at 8.30 on Saturday 4 May at the Ducati Official Club (DOC) in Rome, in Via del Foro Italico 501. Between 9.30 and 13.30 there will be the parade around the city, which will continue up to Civita Castellana (VT) for lunch at Moto dei Miti, the very interesting museum of Genesio Bevilacqua, owner of the Althea team, which won the 2011 World Superbike championship with Carlos Checa and the Ducati 1098. In the museum there are several “heavy” GP bikes , starting from Pileri’s Morbidelli 125 of ’75 and gradually moving towards the present day, passing through boulders such as the Suzuki 500 with which Lucchinelli won the world title in 1981, the Cagiva 500 of ’94, Casey Stoner’s Ducati Desmosedici of 2007, Checa’s motorbike… The program for the Pasisti continues with the parade in Vallelunga, dinner on Lake Bracciano and the night ride around Rome. And that’s just Saturday. On Sunday, after the participants’ breakfast, a tour of Lake Bracciano is scheduled. Lunch, dinner, museum and ASD card cost 95 euros. Information by writing on Whatsapp to 3476961417, 3356334388 or writing to [email protected]