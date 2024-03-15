Earlier this year, Porsche delighted us with a new version of the Taycan, and it did so with a remarkable set of figures: 7 minutes, 7 seconds and 55 hundredths. It was during this time that the Taycan in question needed to drive a lap around the Nürburgring, during which it not only beat its brother Taycan Turbo S and competitor Tesla Model S Plaid, but also barely lost 2 seconds compared to the electric hypercar and record holder Rimac. Nevera. However, we haven’t been allowed to see images of the tour yet because the Taycan hasn’t been revealed yet, but that’s now changing.

Ten seconds of extra power

Buckle up tight in your office chair because Porsche has shared a video of its Taycan Turbo GT at the Nurburgring. For the entire lap, you virtually ride with test driver Lars Kern, who pushes the electric Porsche like crazy around every corner. As much as we miss the roar of a flat-six engine in, say, a 911, there’s something sinister about the howl of electric motors, and the Taycan Turbo GT gives the driver an extra boost of excitement while driving. If you pay close attention, you’ll see Kern occasionally pull the pin on the left side of the steering wheel to activate “Attack Mode.” This releases extra power for ten seconds, and then you see those seconds ticking away on the right clock.

Enabling this mode makes sense as it increases power from the standard 789 to a temporary 1034 hp. At its absolute peak, the Taycan Turbo GT even produces 1,108 hp, but you only get this during acceleration with launch control. By the way, from the absence of a rear seat, you can tell that this is an ultra-fast Weisakh version of Porsche. This saves a further 70 kilograms compared to the regular Taycan Turbo GT – after all, every little bit helps when you’re just 2 seconds away from a world record.