Now that we’ve scratched our purist itch with the Honda NSX-R, it’s time for a new EV brand that’s fallen on hard times. By hard we mean really, really hard. Brigitte Kaandorp could sing a song about it.

We are talking about the Fisker brand, which you may still recognize. The Danish designer has been trying to create a car brand for many years. He was very successful in this, because he has already presented quite a few cars with his name.

Fisker’s cost halved

The big problem is that the brand cannot continue to exist. It didn’t work when they were selling niche sports cars, it didn’t work with the Karma plug-in hybrid, and it doesn’t seem to work with the new Ocean either. The people on the stock exchange clearly don’t trust him anymore. Fisker price has halved!

The halving comes amid reports that Fisker is in talks with crisis managers who will have to restructure the situation. These stories come from the Wall Street Journal and can therefore be taken seriously. This speaks not so much of a temporary setback, but rather of the fact that things are not going very well within the American brand.

Good electric car

Fisker responded to the horror last night. Of course, in their opinion, this is not so bad. For example, it is quite normal for them to talk to advisors. They also say they are looking for a major car manufacturer to partner with.

Expectations were high for Fisker, including for us. Just think: a good electric car from a company with a lot of experience in electric cars. This sounds like a winning combination, but it’s not yet.

Fisker isn’t the only electric vehicle startup facing tough times. Rivian and Lucid have problems with this too. The market does not seem to have fully converted to electric vehicles, partly due to extremely high prices and product features (charging time and range). As you all @jaapiyo said, it looks like only Tesla can sell new EVs profitably.

