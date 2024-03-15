Last summer, a series of dialogues took place where former US president Donald Trump presented an offer to Elon Musk, in order to sell him his digital platform, Truth Social. This attempted transaction took place at a challenging time for the site in question, reinforced by the difference of opinion between the two leaders.

It is known that Trump’s need to disassociate himself from Truth Social emerged in a context of economic complications for Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). However, Musk made his disinterest clear.

Elon Musk refused to buy Truth Social, President Donald Trump’s company. Photo: AFP

YOU CAN SEE: The United States returns to Peru a document stolen more than 100 years ago: “It is a demonstration of friendship”

Donald Trump’s Social Truth: the network that is going downhill

Truth Social, a social network created by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), is an entity linked to the former US president that emerges as an alternative to established social networks, such as Twitter and Facebook; Furthermore, it seeks to stand out for its commitment to freedom of expression and highlights its purpose of providing a space for political opinions without the risk of censorship.

Despite its novel proposal, it has presented large losses, totaling $31.6 million, since its creation in early 2021. According to documents revealed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), English), the network is not doing well and suffers the risk of not being profitable over time. The main reasons for this crisis include the lack of popularity and the lack of obtaining users, which represent 1% compared to X, according to Similar Web.

Donald Trump’s Truth is low-income and at financial risk. Photo: AFP

YOU CAN SEE: Biden and Trump will compete in their first electoral rematch in 68 years after reaching presidential nominations

Truth also had its beginning in a context in which the Republican politician had been reported on X, which at that time was Twitter, for violating the rules related to the promotion of violence, that is, for the incidents at the Capitol occurred on January 6 of the same year.

In an effort to float Truth Social, Trump wanted to sell the social network to Elon Musk, who refused and recalled the criticism he made previously, in which he expressed that it had a “terrible name”, in addition to arguing that its existence It was solely due to Twitter’s censorship of Trump, underscoring the complexity of the relationship between these two prominent public figures.

¿Trump vs. Musk?

The owner of X, who identifies as a moderate on the political spectrum, had several meetings with the Republican, including one reported by The New York Times. However, Musk stressed that he “will not make monetary donations to any United States presidential candidate,” in a context where the former president seeks to once again become president of the country.

The differences between the two figures become more evident in areas such as electric vehicles, an area of ​​great importance for the Tesla CEO and which has been the subject of criticism by the former president in his campaign for 2024. Despite this Recently, Musk has expressed his support for conservative causes, especially on issues related to immigration and electoral conspiracy theories, highlighting the diversity of his political ideology.

The confrontation between both world leaders presents another episode in their constant disagreement. However, the attempted sale of the company chaired by Trump highlighted an interesting context in American politics, despite Elon Musk’s refusal.